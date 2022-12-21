Listen to the audio version of the article

After the alliance with Azimut on the asset management front, UniCredit enters into another strategic partnership, this time on the tech-real estate front. The bank led by Andrea Orcel has in fact invested 10 million euros to enter the capital of Casavo, a new generation European digital platform for buying and selling homes, and at the same time has signed a long-term strategic alliance with “proptech”. According to what was collected by Il Sole 24Ore, the operation took place in the context of the…