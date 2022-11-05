UniCredit launches a new issue of investment certificates with an unpublished payoff on the SeDeX of Borsa Italiana. These are 15 Step-Down Cash Collect Worst Of with a three-year duration, an evolution of the normal Cash Collects that brings together various elements sought after by investors and which blend well with the current market context. First, the underlyings which are gods thematic baskets consisting of two, three or four European or American stocks.

Another distinctive element, the deep maturity barrier at 60% allows a greater resilience of these products to any phases of volatility that could still characterize the market. In fact, the verification of the level of the underlyings with respect to the barrier for the payment of the principal at maturity is carried out only at the maturity of the product (October 2025). Furthermore, these certificates boast thememory effect which allows you to subsequently recover the unpaid coupons and theautocallability. The latter is the characteristic that the product expires in advance under certain conditions, returning the capital plus the final coupon and any previously unpaid coupons. But theStep-Down effect adds another feature: the trigger level for early redemption decreases over time, making early redemption more likely. An element that, in the current situation of uncertainty on the markets, can prove to be very functional.

Operation

Worst Of Step-Down Cash Collects allow investors to receive monthly premiums from 0.90% to 2.35% (depending on the instrument) in the event that the value of the underlying share with the worst performance within the basket (Worst Of characteristic), on the observation dates, has a value equal to or greater than the barrier, set for this issue at 60% strike (value of the underlying shares at the issue of the certificate). Thanks to the memory effect, any unpaid premiums are not lost but will be paid later if, on one of the subsequent observation dates, the condition of the coupon event is satisfied.

Starting from the sixth monthly observation date (April 2023), it could be triggered the Autocall mechanism, which occurs if the value of the worst performing underlying share will exceed the redemption value. In the event of early maturity, this instrument pays a premium which, thanks to the memory effect, will also include any premiums not previously paid. Finally, there is also the Step-Down, a feature that reduces the early repayment threshold by 5% every six months. This threshold starts at 100% of the strike in April 2023 and after 6 months this threshold will be equal to 95% of the strike, therefore this threshold will be reduced programmatically until reaching a maximum level equal to 80% of the strike.

If the certificate has not been redeemed early, at maturity (October 2025) two scenarios are possible. If the underlying stock with the worst performance in the basket has a value equal to or greater than the barrier, set for this issue at 60% of the initial value, the certificate redeems 100 euros in addition to the premium and any previously unpaid premiums. Otherwise, if the worst stock has a value below the barrier, the certificate redeems an amount proportional to the performance of the underlying with the worst performance. In this case, the certificate does not protect the invested capital and the investor will be exposed to the risk of even total loss of the invested capital.

The certificate on the automotive sector

Several possibilities are offered by the new range of Step-Down Cash Collect Worst Of by UniCredit. Let’s take the certificate (ISIN DE000HC1C541) on a basket consisting of Ferrari, Porsche and Teslawhich provides a barrier to maturity of 60% and a monthly premium of 1.5%, equal to an annualized return of 18%.

In the event that the certificate has not already expired early, at the observation date of November 2023, if the worst of the three underlying is at a value equal to or greater than 95% of the initial value of the same, the product will be redeemed early by paying 100 euro (face value) and in addition 1,5 euro of premium (in addition to any prizes not previously paid).

This type of certificates are therefore suitable for those investors who want focus on the growth and / or laterality of a stock to obtain an attractive return on early maturity.

It is possible to obtain information on the products updated in real time on the website www.investimenti.unicredit.it