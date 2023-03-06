Home Business UniCredit launches new Turbo Open Ends on European and American equities, indices and commodities
UniCredit launches new Turbo Open Ends on European and American equities, indices and commodities

The wide range of trading solutions of UniCredit is further enriched with new Turbo Open Ends on European and American shares, indices and commodities, traded on the SeDeX-MTF of Borsa Italiana. The new issue allows you to:

  • Develop directional or hedging trading strategies without a predefined deadline, except for a knockout event. The Knockout event occurs when the Underlying reaches the Knockout Barrier level resulting in the early termination of the Certificate and a total loss of the invested capital. The level of Strike and Knockout Barrier updates daily.
  • Have available Constantly updated Knockout Strikes and Barriers according to the new market conditions.
  • To select the most appropriate financial leverage to one’s propensity for risk and to the various market scenarios thanks to the wide choice of Strikes offered.
  • Secure the lever at the time of purchase for the entire duration of the investment, without the effect of compound interest.

The list of new Turbo Open Ends

The main features

Turbo Open Ends are leveraged certificates that allow you to “magnify” the upward (Long version) or downward (Short version) variations of the underlying without having an expiration date. in this type of product the Strike and the Barrier are equal to each other, but the Strike is the level on which the Leverage is calculated. The Leverage effect is present as the purchase price of the Certificate is lower than the amount necessary for the direct investment in the underlying. Indeed, only a part of the investment is paid by the investor, the remaining part (equal to the Strike) is financed by the issuer (in this case UniCredit).

Unlike instruments that have a fixed daily leverage, the Turbo Open Ends are not affected by the compounding effect (or effect of compound interest), and therefore allow the level of leverage to be kept constant for the entire duration of the investment. Furthermore, again with respect to Fixed Leverage products, the Turbo Certificates expire early by paying a redemption equal to zero (total loss of invested capital) when the underlying reaches the Barrier value.

Turbo Open Ends have the particularity of not having an expiration, therefore the life of these products is potentially unlimited. The Strike and Barrier do not remain fixed during the life of the Turbo Open End but are reviewed daily based on the cost of funding. In particular, in the case of Turbo Open End Long, this level progressively increases day after day, while in the case of Turbo Open End Short, this level decreases progressively. Finally, these products are aimed at investors who have a directional scenario on the performance of the underlying and are willing to accept risks equal to equally high opportunities, or at investors who want to implement portfolio protection strategies through the use of Turbo Open End Short .

To monitor the current value of the Strike level and the Knockout Barrier, visit the investment site.unicredit.it.

