Unicredit launches the first Missione Salute bond in Italy

Crs Implants completed the issue of a minibond from three millions euros fully subscribed by UniCredit. It is – underlines the group in a note – the first bond Health Mission in Italy subscribed by UniCredit, the new category of products launched by the bank aimed at facilitating access to credit for companies operating in the health sector.

Il bond loanassisted by coverage from the central mediocredit guarantee fund, has a five-year duration and has, among other things, the purpose of supporting the costs of setting up and assembling specialist medical equipment at thePope John XXII HospitalI in Bergamo, the San Carlo hospital in Milan, the Maggiore hospital in Novara and the San Martino hospital in Genoa, all works that are currently under construction.

