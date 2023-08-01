UniCredit launches the super board: one-tier system, goodbye to the board of statutory auditors

Listen to the audio version of the article

Unicredit changes governance. In an extraordinary board of directors convened a few days after the one that approved the second quarter accounts, the bank in Piazza Gae Aulenti decided to switch to the one-tier system, which does not provide for the board of statutory auditors and assigns the control functions to an internal board committee set up alone independent.

The question is not only of form but also of substance. The bank, explains a note, believes that the one-tier system is “capable of further improving the quality of governance, guaranteeing greater effectiveness of controls through the integration of the control body within the Board and fully enhancing the role of driving of the members of the control body through their direct participation in the decision-making processes of the Board”.

This governance system was also considered to correspond to the models widely followed abroad, UniCredit further points out. In Italy, however, it has so far been adopted by a small group of companies: among these, the case of Intesa Sanpaolo stands out, where it entered into force with the 2016 shareholders’ meeting at the end of a long process of internal and external consultation.

As mentioned, the one-tier governance system is characterized by a board of directors which is assigned – as it still is – the functions of strategic supervision and management, but within which there is a management control committee, which control functions are the prerogative of the board of statutory auditors in the traditional system.

Now the decision of the UniCredit board of directors will be submitted to the scrutiny of the regulators, then it will be presented to the shareholders’ meeting for the vote of the shareholders.

