Marion Hoellinger has been chosen as the new CEO of UniCredit Bank AG (HypoVereinsbank). Hoellinger will take over from Michael Diederich who will step down from his role as CEO to become Deputy CEO and CFO of FC Bayern Munich. The appointment of Marion Hoellinger will take effect on March 1, 2023 and, pending approval by the supervisory authorities, Michael Diederich will become a member of the Supervisory Board of UniCredit Bank AG (HypoVereinsbank).

Marion has been working at UniCredit Bank AG for over 30 years and has been a member of the management board since 2021. Most recently, she was responsible for the German retail and private & wealth management business within the bank.

“I am looking forward to this new challenge and to have the opportunity to contribute to building the future of a company that I know very well in the role of CEO. Even if the times we are going through are not easy, we have all the levers to accompany UniCredit on this new path with a determination and a passion that I know I share with all my colleagues in Germany ”, said Marion Hoellinger.

“I am very pleased to have found in Marion Höllinger an excellent successor within the company. He has known the bank and the Group for many years and during his stay in our company he has shown not only professional excellence, but also great leadership skills and goal achievement “, said Andrea Orcel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of UniCredit Bank AG and CEO of UniCredit Group.