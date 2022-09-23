UniCredit announced with a press release issued yesterday afternoon that “today (yesterday for the reader) was made available to the public, pursuant to art. 70, paragraph 7, letter c) of Consob Regulation no. 11971/99 (Issuers’ Regulation), the resolution approving the merger by incorporation of Crivelli Srl into UniCredit SpA, taken by the Board of Administration of UniCredit SpA on 20 September 2022 “.

“This document was published on the UniCredit SpA website, in the Governance, Corporate transactions section, at the following address: https://www.unicreditgroup.eu as well as on the authorized storage mechanism” eMarket STORAGE “managed by Spafid Connect SpA (www.emarketstorage.com) ”, the press release reads again.