Home Business UniCredit, merger by incorporation of Crivelli into UniCredit SpA: resolution for approval available to the public
Business

UniCredit, merger by incorporation of Crivelli into UniCredit SpA: resolution for approval available to the public

by admin

UniCredit announced with a press release issued yesterday afternoon that “today (yesterday for the reader) was made available to the public, pursuant to art. 70, paragraph 7, letter c) of Consob Regulation no. 11971/99 (Issuers’ Regulation), the resolution approving the merger by incorporation of Crivelli Srl into UniCredit SpA, taken by the Board of Administration of UniCredit SpA on 20 September 2022 “.

“This document was published on the UniCredit SpA website, in the Governance, Corporate transactions section, at the following address: https://www.unicreditgroup.eu as well as on the authorized storage mechanism” eMarket STORAGE “managed by Spafid Connect SpA (www.emarketstorage.com) ”, the press release reads again.

See also  Yisheng shares: sales revenue of white feather broiler chicks in February increased by 22.09% month-on-month _ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Apple explains that AirPods Pro 2 are not...

NYMEX crude oil is expected to drop to...

U.S. and Chinese officials gather in Hong Kong...

Carl Icahn: The Fed had to raise rates...

Tim joins the “European Green Digital Coalition” confirming...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 22.09.2022

Expensive rents: rent under € 750 per month...

Plenitude: new partnership for the development of wind...

The fundamentals in the fourth quarter are expected...

Bank of England raises rates by 50 basis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy