Home Business UniCredit: net profit 1.3 billion in the third quarter excluding Russia, beating expectations. In the first nine months, profits jumped to 4 billion
Business

UniCredit: net profit 1.3 billion in the third quarter excluding Russia, beating expectations. In the first nine months, profits jumped to 4 billion

by admin

The UniCredit Group led by CEO Andrea Orcel announced that it has closed the third quarter of the year with profits exceeding analysts’ expectations. In the first nine months, UniCredit’s net profit rose to 4 billion, a value that exceeded the full year of 2021.

In the third quarter, UniCredit reported net income excluding Russia of € 1.3 billion, down 9.9% quarterly, but up 31.1% year-on-year.

Including Russia, net income was € 1.7 billion in the third quarter, better than the consensus expected, which had estimated a net book profit of 1.004 billion including Russia for the led bank Andrea Orcel. Profit also higher than Bloomberg’s outlook, which had forecast a net profit of 1.05 billion.

See also  Wall Street slightly up, Fed waiting up

You may also like

Member Morning News on October 26: Musk is...

Seriously interfered by 5G signal!Sony’s products are miserable,...

Microsoft: 3rd quarter earnings and revenue better expected,...

A scene of history!After earning hemp, the price...

Huawei sues US company Amazon over patent disputes:...

Bank of Canada Expected to Raise Rates by...

Redmi Note 12 new product launch preview, all...

Snam: the subsidiary Snam4Environment acquires five plants for...

The overall soundness of the financial system, the...

Melons: “We need to strengthen measures on bills...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy