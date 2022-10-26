The UniCredit Group led by CEO Andrea Orcel announced that it has closed the third quarter of the year with profits exceeding analysts’ expectations. In the first nine months, UniCredit’s net profit rose to 4 billion, a value that exceeded the full year of 2021.

In the third quarter, UniCredit reported net income excluding Russia of € 1.3 billion, down 9.9% quarterly, but up 31.1% year-on-year.

Including Russia, net income was € 1.7 billion in the third quarter, better than the consensus expected, which had estimated a net book profit of 1.004 billion including Russia for the led bank Andrea Orcel. Profit also higher than Bloomberg’s outlook, which had forecast a net profit of 1.05 billion.