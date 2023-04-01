Home Business Unicredit new Cash Collect Protected on securities




UniCredit issued the new 100% Protected Cash Collect Certificates on Italian and international shares on Borsa Italiana. These tools are characterized by a unconditional total protection of the Nominal Value at maturity.

How do they work

The new certificates make it possible to obtain conditional monthly premiums of between 0.30% and 0.50% gross, if on the Observation Dates the Reference Price of the Underlying is equal to or higher than the Conditional Additional Amount Level, set between 85% and 90% of the Initial Value. Beyond to the wide choice of stocksyou can choose between two time horizons: June 2026 and December 2028.

What happens when it expires

On the Final Observation Date, thanks to the full unconditional protection, whatever the value of the underlying, the Redemption Amount will be equal toMinimum amount of 100 euros. Furthermore, in case the Reference Price of the Underlying is equal to or higher than the Conditional Additional Amount Level, the investor will also receive the last gross premium.

You can view the product information updated in real time on the site www.investimenti.unicredit.it

