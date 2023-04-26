Home » UniCredit: new moves by Goldman Sachs in the capital
UniCredit: new moves by Goldman Sachs in the capital

From the significant equity investments disclosed by Consob yesterday, on April 24, 2023, it emerges that Goldman Sachs held an indirect stake in UniCredit on April 18, equal to 7.62% of the capital.

The participation of Goldman Sachs would therefore have dropped compared to the 8.20% in Unicredit of last April 14th.

Goldman Sachs’ current stake would be divided between 2.69% of voting rights attributable to shares and 0.19% in shares subject to securities lending agreements with no expiration date and with possibility.

1.11% consists of “Put”, “Call” and “Future” option contracts and convertible bonds with expiry dates between 04/21/2023 and 12/15/2050; 1.89%: from a “Future” contract with expiration dates between 06/16/2023 and 12/20/2030; a 1.06% share is represented by a “Call” option contract with expiry dates between 04/17/2023 and 03/31/2035.

Furthermore, a stake equal to 0.45% is a “Swap” type contract with expiration dates between 05/15/2023 and 03/24/2033.

Finally, a 0.23% stake held by Goldman Sachs in UniCredit is made up of other “Put”, “Forward” and “Call Warrant” option contracts with expiration dates between 04/20/2023 and 20 /12/2030.

