This is how Andrea Orcel, number one of UniCredit, comments during the Uilca congress on the results of the Italian political elections, which certified the victory of the center-right.

“A positive element, partly recognized by the market, is that we have a clear majority and the ability to form a government quickly, which was one of the issues that worried a lot”.

Orcel said he was confident that, given the winds of recession that are blowing around the world, the new government will give priority to carrying out reforms, implementing the NRP and supporting the economy ”.