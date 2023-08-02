Unicredit, Orcel: “Increasingly agile and technological, revenues ahead”

Record profit for Unicredit, Orcel’s vision of the future

“We will do even better. We know what we have to do, it’s difficult but we will see over time”. So the CEO of Unicredit Andrea Orcel in an interview with Corriere della Sera on the results of the banking group which closed the first half of 2023 with a record profit of 4.4 billion. “We are getting more efficient and faster with every passing day by reinvesting in business, technology and data,” he explains.

On cost cutting explains that “when one has a cost/revenue ratio of 60%, one cuts badly, loses the related revenues, then increases the cuts again and loses revenues again: it’s a continuous spiral. Since 2021 we have been calibrating all process efficiencies: we are not going to cut what generates turnover, but what makes us inefficient in operating. It’s more difficult, but it drives revenue.”

Finally about the fibrillations on interest rates due to the ECB tightening, the CEO of Unicredit underlines that “mortgages are not a problem for us, as there was a wave of fixed rate ones, we didn’t push. Instead, we accelerated on consumer credit and today we are like a special lender”.

