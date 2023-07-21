Unicredit, Orcel: “Inflation will drop but rates will stay high for a long time”

Unicredit, Orcel: “In Italy, GDP is slowing down but the country is holding up, also thanks to the Pnrr”

Andrea Orcel analyze the situation economic-financial of Italy and address the most burning issues, from inflation ai rates until the high cost of living. The CEO who led Unicredit to grind profits of 7.3 billion in the last fifteen months, those in which large banks and large companies have made record profits while the worst inflation in the last forty years has impoverished millions of Italiansdoes not see gloomy scenarios, but the slowdown in the economy and the difficulties of millions of people yes. Orcel calls everyone to do their part to get out of this crisis: “Companies – says the CEO of Unicredit to La Stampa – must adjust salariesthe banks, on the other hand, must try to help communities that we benefit from when everything is fine, because it is morally right to do so and if the balance is broken we all get lost”.

Orcel also invites the ECB to proceed with great caution. He sees high interest rates for a long time to come, but also the slowdown in inflation around the corner. It is an Italian economic situation destined to slow down, but not to bog down. “We – he continues – were among the first to give benefits to our current account holders. In March, we cut costs by around 50 euros a year for four and a half million customers. It’s not cheap, especially if we keep in mind that on average it is accounts with balances of a few thousand euros.

