Unicredit, Orcel: "more efficient with each passing day"

(Teleborsa) – “We will do even better, we know what we have to do, it’s difficult, but we will see over time”. So the CEO of Unicredit, Andrea Orcelduring an interview with Corriere della Sera after the record six-monthly broadcast last week.

“There are two factors that distinguish us: the team, which is united and wants to demonstrate that they know how to go all the way to this challenge and win it, and an organic transformation never achieved before. There are lenders that improve for M&A – he explained – but we have a group of 13 banks that we are cleaning up and an excess of bureaucracy that we are flattening. We become more efficient and faster with each passing day by reinvesting in business, technology and data”.

