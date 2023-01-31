UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel commented with these words on the Italian bank’s accounts, relating to the fourth quarter of 2022 and to the full year.

“UniCredit has achieved a number of outstanding financial results which demonstrate significant progress in the

industrial transformation path and the ability to obtain excellent performance throughout the cycle. We delivered a full-year net income of €5.2 billion, our best result in over a year

decade. Our focus on growth, cost discipline and capital efficiency drove RoTE to 10.7 per cent, exceeding the UniCredit Unlocked target. This includes significant provisions and proactive steps taken to strengthen existing defense lines, strengthening the already strong balance sheet and the ability to cope with continuing uncertainties.

“We have grown for eight consecutive quarters, a clear testimony of the transformation of UniCredit which has shown resilience and strength.”.

CEO Orcel continued, according to what emerges from the note with which UniCredit announced the accounts:

“Double-digit year-over-year net revenue growth was supported by positive business momentum, a

environment of favorable interest rates, by the reduction of costs which does not leave aside investments for the future

and despite unprecedented inflation, and by a consistently low cost of risk. We closed the year with a CET1 accounting ratio of 16 per cent, supported by industry-leading organic capital generation.”

On the dividend front, Orcel broke the good news to shareholders:

“We intend to distribute €5.25 billion combined in dividends and share buybacks for 2022, an increase of €1.5 billion year-on-year, or an increase of more than 80 per cent in DPS, subject to the necessary approvals. We are fulfilling our commitment to shareholders of a sustainable and attractive distribution policy, while maintaining our capital strength.”

Andrea Orcel concluded by noting that “the progress towards Net Zero announced today caps a year of significant evolution in our ESG journey. We will continue to serve and support our clients and our communities in a just and fair transition, seeking to lead by example in all ESG components”.

“Finally, I would like to thank all employees for their hard work and commitment. In view of 2023, UniCredit is

stronger than ever and is well positioned to deliver excellent results. We are firmly focused

on the execution of UniCredit Unlocked and we look to the future with confidence”.