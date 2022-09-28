Il number one of UniCredit Andrea Orcel confirms that he places faith in Italy’s potential and sees no major problems for the country after the political elections on Sunday 25 September. Orcel spoke today at the 7th Uilca National Congressexpressing his view on the markets and on the upcoming new Italian government, which will almost certainly be led by Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fratelli di Italia, the party awarded most of all in the elections.

“A positive element, partly recognized by the market, is that we have a clear majority and the ability to form a government quickly, which was one of the issues that worried a lot“, Said the number one of Piazza Gae Aulenti, referring to the center-right government, fruit of the alliance between Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, which is preparing to replace the Draghi government.

UniCredit CEO said he also believes that, given the recession winds that are blowing around the world, the new government will give priority “the implementation of reforms, implementation of the NRP and support for the economy “.

UniCredit, Orcel criticizes markets in Italy

According to the number one of Piazza Gae Aulenti, the concern for Italy on the part of the markets would therefore be exaggerated. It is true that “the market is worried about the recessive impact, inflation, war, energy problems, but the level at which Italy gets a little corner in my opinion is exaggerated“, he said in his speech at the Uilca congress.

“We are highly integrated in the European Union – the CEO of UniCredit recalled – e “Italy continues to grow more than Germany and France”.

Orcel: household wealth over 10,000 billion

Sure, he continued “We have a very high public debt, which we must reduce, and in fact that is the direction, but it must be put in the context of a wealth of our families that is over 10 thousand billion “.

In general, “international investors have very negative expectations – pointed out the CEO – Instead, we expect a slight recession that will fade at the end of 2023 ″. On the other hand “Governments – continued the banker- they are talking directly with industry and banks to take measures to absorb these shocks which, although temporary, should help sustain the economy. Another theme is that we see economic and financial dynamics of households that are better than what the markets expected. We say that there will be a recession, maybe one, two or three quarters, but (growth then) will rebound and will do so because of these factors “.

More than the single case of Giorgia Meloni’s Italy, there are other things that worry Andrea Orcel: “We are more concerned about geopolitics, the decisions to be made on the war could have tragic impacts. If the war degenerates we may have a worse social economic impact than what we are seeing; we do not think this will be the case but we cannot foresee it ”.

UniCredit, Orcel its M&A and Mps

A clarification could not be missing on the path that UniCredit intends to take, also in terms of M&A, at a time when, with the imminent Meloni government, there is also talk of the possibility that the executive will return to court Andrea Orcel to convince him again to take over the hot potato Mpswhich continues to worry the markets.

“In Europe at the moment there is a very high volatility and this makes it technically difficult “ thinking about mergers and acquisitions (precisely M&A, mergers and acquisitions), the CEO of Piazza Gae Aulenti was obliged to specify.

“There is a lot more value to be generated internally than by making acquisitions – the banker also specified – the theme is quite simple: when they made me CEO our market capitalization was 17 billion. And we quoted at almost 20-25% of the value of our capital, therefore of book value. We have a lot more value to generate internally than by making acquisitions. That is, we are not at the point where we are so efficient, so effective and the bank is functioning so well that to create more value I have to aggregate. I am still a long way from that, despite the progress we have all made together. So before derailing or delaying or putting our transformation at risk with any operation, we think a lot about it “. There are also obstacles that come from regulation, in case it is “Operations across borders”, concerning the position “Of the politics and public opinion of that country”.

In fact, explained Andrea Orcel, the political dynamics lead every country to want to defend its banks: consequently, among the conditions for an M&A that proves to be advantageous, there is a need for the support of the state.

E “If all these elements do not align, doing an operation is very very difficult”.

The question on Mps could not be missingto which Orcel replied with the following words: Monte dei Paschi di Siena “is making its recovery plan, it will soon be on the market (the operation of capital increase should start next October 10), I don’t think it’s topical “.

READ ALSO UniCredit: second-quarter net profit and double analyst estimates, Orcel again cuts exposure to Russia and improves 2022 guidance

UniCredit, Orcel: ‘with Russia-Ukraine higher M&A bar, excess capital part will serve to absorb war shocks‘

UniCredit outside Russia? Orcel: ‘we are considering options, but also how to help outgoing staff and companies’

Ukrainian War: UniCredit and SocGen among the European banks most exposed to Russia. But the one most at risk is Austrian

UniCredit: Orcel ‘contrarian’ su Russia

In summary, Andrea Orcel confirmed his confidence in Italy, also highlighting the factor “Household wealth”: among those factors that would represent Italy’s strengths, which were among other things smontati da Robin Brooks, ex Goldman Sachs.

At the number one moment of the International Institute of Finance, Brooks has indeed pointed out that precisely the many savings of families could possibly be taxed, to solve the scourge of the Italian public debt.

UniCredit has recently been talked about also in relation to the Russia factor: if the other big names in the world of finance fled Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin, which took place last February 24, Piazza Gae Aulenti did not do the same:

this is a factor that has highlighted the contrarian attitude of the CEO compared to many other players in the world of high finance.

“On its own, Russia is performing well financially and this cannot be forgotten. On the other hand, there are political assessments that cannot be ignored: in short, a progressive disengagement is needed, done in the best possible way, safeguarding those who work there and our customers “, Orcel had said in one interview given to Sole 24 Ore, at the beginning of July.

Of the Russia dossier the Ronaldo of the bankers spoke again more recently, when a few days ago he gave the excellent news to UniCredit shareholders: the improvement of the guidance for 2022 and 2023, which will come with the presentation of the third quarter accounts. (therefore at the end of October). The CEO went back to explaining the reasons behind his strategy, pointing out that a hasty exit from Russia “It would have been a reaction emotional and even immoral, in that “It would have been a gift to the people you’re trying to oppose.”

There is also the employee factor: “We are trying to contain in an orderly way what we have in Russia and possibly an exit, but it doesn’t have to be a gift “, Orcel remarked, adding that UniCredit also wishes to think about the future of its 4,000 employees in the country, and that “They have been with us for more than 15 years”.