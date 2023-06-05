UniCredit, Orcel ready for another mandate: «Here the work is not finished»

Listen to the audio version of the article

Andrea Orcel books another round at the Unicredit summit. «I love my job, I love UniCredit. My team is amazing. The job is certainly not finished, so if the shareholders and investors vote for me, I’m certainly available» for a new mandate at the helm of the institute, said the manager speaking at Bloomberg’s Italy Capital Markets Forum.

No all’M&A, no a Mps

“UniCredit has a lot of value in itself, we just had to release it and we are doing it, but we still have a lot to do”, added Orcel, thus excluding the commitment to acquisitions. “Banks that focus on M & A instead of execution and the value they have inside – he underlines – make a serious mistake”. As is well known, analysts believe UniCredit is under special observation for a possible integration with MPS.

It is a pity that for Orcel there are also and above all “regulatory and financial difficulties” in proceeding with large merger operations at European level.

Subordinate titles

Orcel also spoke of other things, in particular of the subordinated securities of the banks, the AT1. They are «important for bank capital, especially in Europe. I think they will survive» after the zeroing of Credit Suisse securities «and that’s a good thing». Specifically for UniCredit, he added, “we have a high level of capital” made up of only 9% At1. “We are not hostage to the product and therefore we recalled the security” from 1.25 billion “in the June window and we will not replace it until the market stabilizes”.

The cost of deposits is set to rise

Orcel also said the boost for European banks from rising interest rates will soon turn into a drag on profitability, as depositors start charging higher interest on their deposits. «From the second quarter of this year we will have an inversion, where rates will increase less, but the so-called pass through will increaseOrcel said: “This will create a headwind for all the banks.”