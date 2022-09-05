UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel expects credit quality to deteriorate in the future. “While credit risk has not worsened so far and the bank is not seeing a substantial change in default rates, we expect this to happen in the future depending on how long the war lasts,” Orcel said in a press conference call. . Unicredit’s chief expects governments to take compensatory measures if the situation worsens, as happened during the pandemic.

UniCredit has pledged to allocate 5 billion euros of new loans to support Italian companies struggling with the soaring costs of energy and raw materials. The ceiling is made available to companies in the country in each sector to support their liquidity needs. UniCredit also promotes the suspension of installment payments on loans to businesses and households and the extension of expenses for private customers for a total value of approximately 3 billion

of Euro.