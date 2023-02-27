Home Business Unicredit, Orcel’s remuneration and yellow on the farewell of the director
Unicredit, Orcel's remuneration and yellow on the farewell of the director

Unicredit, Orcel's remuneration and yellow on the farewell of the director

The Financial Times version

On the one hand there is the version of Financial Times: according to the City newspaper lto director and chairman of the remuneration committee of Unicredit, Jayne-Anne Gadhiaresigned from the bank on February 10 after being accused of disclosing confidential information to the press, an allegation which also led to an internal audit.

On the other hand, the official position of Unicredit which is a response to the same Financial Times: “The Board was concerned about a series of leaks hurting the Bank and undermining the commitment of its employees and as a best practice, conducted a thorough internal audit. The audit did not bring any results. The reasons for Jayne Anne Gadhia’s departure were clearly explained in the announcement of February 10 (the assumption of a new position as president of Moneyfarm, ed) and the consequent greater commitment that will be required of her”.

Gadhia’s Remuneration

In between are the facts: Gadhia’s resignation, in fact, anticipates the decision of the bank’s board on the salary of the CEO, Andrea Orcel, by a few weekswhich, according to The sun 24 hours, could be awarded a salary increase of between 20 and 40%, as a reward for the performance of the bank and the stock on the Stock Exchange. As chair of the nomination committee, Gadhia was charged with overseeing compensation for top management and seeking support from investors, who will vote on compensation at a meeting on March 31. For

The title runs

Beyond the Gadhia case, one cannot fail to highlight the run of the stock on the Stock Exchange which, a few minutes after the end of trading, gained 5% to 19.15 euros. Reasons? Among other things there is a report by Jefferies entitled “On the Road with the CEO” which reiterates the appreciation for Unicredit after a meeting with CEO Andrea Orcel and the rumors according to which Unicredit could create a joint venture with an operator (for example Nexi or Worldline) for some areas of business currently managed internally, such as merchant acquiring, in order to improve revenue growth and reduce costs.

Goldman Sachs strengthened the Buy rating, raising the target price from 25.5 to 27 euros. Moreover, from today, the security enters the EuroStoxx 50 which collects the first fifty values ​​of the euro zone lists and is widely followed by institutional investors, who often use it as a reference benchmark.

