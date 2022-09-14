“Although the Covid pandemic has been long and has had significant impacts, considering the consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, what we are facing today in Europe is probably even more challenging since it concerns long-term and structural issues that need to be addressed” . Thus the president of UniCredit, Piercarlo Padoan, in kicking off the shareholders’ meeting in Milan, which gave his approval to the second tranche of the buyback program. The UniCredit shareholders’ meeting has given an overwhelming majority authorization to the second tranche of one billion euros of the buyback program.

99.34% of the share capital present at the meeting voted in favor, equal to 63.99% of the total share capital.

Padoan pointed out that “both companies and individuals are already suffering the impact of rising energy prices, in a scenario in which the cost of living continues to rise”. As a result, “economies across Europe are facing challenges to which governments and regulators must respond.”

The former Treasury Minister underlined that, in the specific case of Italy, “political uncertainty (referring to the upcoming # political elections22) adds to the unknowns of the future”.

In any case, Padoan has shown confidence in the solidity of UniCredit:

“As a bank, we will not allow events beyond our control to distract us from our goal: to best support the European economy and all its citizens. To this end, we must focus on delivering our strategic plan, UniCredit Unlocked, and on making our bank as strong as possible to support Europe in today’s and future difficult times ”.

“Thanks to the guidance of our management team – said Pier Carlo Padoan – we are proceeding with UniCredit Unlocked, keeping the promises made to the stakeholders. This includes the steps taken to simplify and optimize our bank, our ongoing commitment to ESG priorities and our willingness to put customers at the center of everything we do by providing, through tailored initiatives, tangible support to those who do. find themselves in difficulty due to the current context. In Italy, in particular, we are continuing to support the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Draghi’s PNRR), which is an essential pillar for the country’s growth “.