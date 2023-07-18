Unicredit: plans new cost cuts for €500m

Unicredit is reportedly planning a plan to cut costs by an additional €500 million, reducing operational complexity to offset the effect of higher-than-expected inflation.

According to sources familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg, the bank is speeding up process automation, streamlining bureaucracy and middle management, reviewing outsourcing contracts and investing in digitization and efficiency.

These measures would be aimed at countering the impact of persistent inflation on costs, which the bank now estimates exceed one billion euros for the duration of its three-year strategic plan, more than double the initial forecast.

The current strategic plan, announced in late 2021, was the first under Orcel’s leadership. It included an absolute cost reduction of €500m by 2024, net of an inflationary impact of €500m and €600m of additional investment, to fund one of the most ambitious shareholder compensation plans among European banks .

Despite a higher inflation environment than the one used to define the bank’s 2021 objectives, UniCredit aims to achieve those cost objectives, continuing to finance the digital transformation, investing in the business and preserving the bank’s profitability.

