UniCredit closes 2022 with a net profit of 5.2 billion, up 47.7% compared to 2021. The accounting profit is even higher, equal to 6.5 billion, and includes among other things the release of Dta for tax losses in Austria and Italy of €852 million in the fourth quarter. The consensus of analysts stopped at 5.1 billion in profit in 2022. Excluding Russia, profit rose by 64% to 5.4 billion against the “over 4.8 billion” of the guidance provided by the institute. In the fourth quarter the result was 1.4 billion (2.4 billion the accounting figure), compared to a loss of 890 million the year before and the 1.16 billion of the consensus.

«UniCredit has achieved a series of exceptional financial results that demonstrate the significant progress in the industrial transformation path and the ability to obtain excellent performances throughout the cycle». The CEO, Andrea Orcel underlines this, indicating that 2022 «is our best result in over a decade», with a record fourth quarter. “We are firmly focused on the execution of UniCredit Unlocked and look to the future with confidence,” adds the manager. The bank announces its expected net profit for 2023, including Russia, broadly in line with its 2022 group net profit.

Coupons and buybacks

As regards the distribution to shareholders, for 2022 it is equal to 5.25 billion, up by 1.5 billion (+40%) compared to the previous year, with a proposed cash dividend of 1.91 billion. The group intends to proceed with the buyback of treasury shares of approximately 3.34 billion euros, subject to the approval of the supervisory bodies and shareholders. Gae Aulenti aims to carry out the buyback in two tranches, the first equal to approximately 2.34 billion, to be launched immediately after the approval by the ordinary shareholders’ meeting scheduled for 31 March next, while the second, equal to approximately 1 billion, is expected during the second half of 2023 following the completion of the first tranche.

Revenues over 18 billion

UniCredit, excluding Russia, achieved record revenue growth “supported by favorable interest rate environment and strong commercial momentum,” reads a note. This resulted in net revenues of $4.7 billion in the fourth quarter, up 34.9 percent year over year, and $18.1 billion for the year, up 14.7 percent year over year. . The result reflects strong risk-adjusted profitability, with targets achieved across all key levers and across all businesses, supported by significant growth in net interest income in the quarter of nearly 41 percent year-over-year and 42. 5 percent quarter on quarter, to 3.2 billion euros. In 2022, net interest income grew by 16 percent year on year, reaching 9.9 billion. Low loan loss provisions, amounting to €0.6 billion in the fourth quarter, decreased by 17.8 per cent year-on-year in the quarter, despite the strengthening of the pre-existing solid defense lines during the year.

The Russia chapter

Russia’s cross-border exposure was adequately managed and reduced during the year, at minimal cost, overall by approximately 66 per cent, or approximately €4.1 billion, thanks to proactive and disciplined actions. Unicredit, reads the note on the accounts, is committed to maintaining a progressive de-risking approach.