The European banking sector is rallying today with the Euro Stoxx Banks advancing by more than 1%. In Italy strong increases for Banco BPM and Bper which respectively mark + 4% and + 3.7%.

Unicredit was also tonic (+ 3% to € 10.92, maximum intraday from 6 June) on the day of the extraordinary meeting which gave the green light to the second tranche of one billion of the buyback of 2.6 billion in total. 99.3361% of the capital present voted in favor of the resolution.