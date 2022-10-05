Home Business UniCredit purchases 19,816,421 shares in the period 26-30 September 2022
In Piazza Affari good performance for Unicredit which at the moment is moving up by 1.6%, thus finding itself at € 10.88 per share. Today the banking giant led by Andrea Orcel announced the update on the buy-back program communicated to the market and started on 21 September 2022.

In particular, in the period 26-30 September, Unicredit purchased a total of 19,816,421 shares at a weighted average price of € 10.5083 per share.

Furthermore, Unicredit announced that starting from the start of the second tranche of the Buy-Back 2021 program, as of September 30, 2022, UniCredit purchased a total of 26,039,421 shares, equal to 1.29% of the share capital for a total value of € 276,066,909.86.

