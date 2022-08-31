The Unicredit rally takes place today in Piazza Affari. The stock of the bank in Piazza Gae Aulenti marks + 4.67% at € 9.817, on the highest levels of more than one month. To give momentum to Unicredit is the ECB green light for the second 1 billion euro tranche of the buyback plan. This will bring the total buy-back for 2021 to around 2.58 billion. The launch of the new buyback tranche is subject to the approval by the shareholders of the Company at the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on 14 September 2022.

The second tranche of the buy-back plan will have an impact of 32 basis points on its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, starting from the second quarter.

“Although we already included the second tranche of the buyback in our estimates, we believe the ECB authorization is positive news as it confirms the bank’s solidity even in a more challenging context on the macro front and, consequently, its ability to remunerate shareholders”, notes Equita SIM which has a buy rating on UCG with a target price of € 14.90.

Unicredit, which provides for a remuneration for shareholders of at least € 16 billion until 2024, has already completed the first tranche of € 1.6 billion of repurchases in July. Also last month the CEO Andrea Orcel he had remarked his intention to proceed with the second tranche.

Unicredit has just returned from a second quarter in which it reported profits almost doubled to 2.01 billion euros and higher than analysts’ expectations thanks to the bank of higher revenues and the absence of new provisions for credit losses. UniCredit’s CET1 ratio stood at 15.73 per cent, up 173bps Q / Q and up 22bps y / y.

Among analysts there is a clear prevalence of positive opinions on the Unicredit stock, which in this 2022 marks a negative balance on the stock market of approximately 28%. In detail, 65.5% of the analysts monitored by Bloomberg have a buy (buy) rating on Unicredit, 31% say hold and only one (3.4%) say sell (sell). The average target price indicated is € 14.45, or 49% above current levels.