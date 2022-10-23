Overtaking. In a few hours, when Unicredit will present the accounts for the third quarter, the “first pan-European bank” (today it seems a modern slogan but at the time it sounded good) will put the arrow to overtake its rival Intesa Sanpaolo, which has outclassed it for more than a decade. The case in point – partial, but symbolic – is the net profit between July and September, which according to the average of analysts’ estimates should reach one billion, among the best results in the history of Unicredit, which ten days later will be compared with the quarterly account of the other former “National Interest Bank”.