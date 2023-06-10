Home » Unicredit, Uilca “Agreement reached on exits and new hires”
Unicredit, Uilca "Agreement reached on exits and new hires"

Unicredit, Uilca "Agreement reached on exits and new hires"

Exits and new hires, agreement in Unicredit – Uilca

(Italpress) – “After a long negotiation, articulated over several days, an agreement was reached between the company and the trade union organizations, which will allow the voluntary exit of 328 colleagues since July 2023 with a retirement window on December 1, 2029″.

He declares it Rosario Mingoiaresponsible secretary Uilca Unicreditwho adds: “A sustainable and balanced agreement, the result of an active and constructive understanding that has reduced the gap between the corporate positions and those of the trade union organisations, with the achievement of approximately 220 new hires to be allocated to the grid also in Sicily”.

New hires

“Moreover, the commitment was obtained to recover the resignations of new hires with new entries, thus offering good, new and stable employment for the future of Unicredit by signing a unique agreement in the sector”, he continues.

“Further meetings for i new health plans in Uni.Ca, the health care fund, for the two-year period 2024/2025 and comparison for greater working hours flexibility and work-life balance”, underlines Mingoia.

