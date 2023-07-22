Unicredit, Ukraine nationalizes Sense Bank but Orcel is still waiting for 300 million

Unicredit is still expecting over 300 million from Russia

The last tile was the decision of the Central Bank of Ukraine to nationalize from today Sense Bank, one of the leading banks in the country. There russian match for Unicredit it becomes even more complicated. For the institute, not only the exit from the country, announced but not yet implemented due to the war and the new Russian laws on foreign companies, is at stake. But also 305 million which he should have collected from the sale of the 9,9% of Abh Holding, the Luxembourg holding company that controls Sense Bank and above all Alfa Bank. That is, the main private bank in Russia, which has as partners the likes of Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, hyper-sanctioned oligarchs in the West. Just as Alfa Bank is also sanctioned in Europe.

The agreements of 2016

Unicredit had become a shareholder of the Russian group in 2016, as part of the sale of its Ukrainian subsidiary to Alfa Bank, Ukrsotsbank. Assignment decided by Jean-Pierre Mustier as part of the downsizing of the group which saw the sale of Fineco and Pioneer and the exit from markets no longer considered strategic such as Ukraine. In return, he had received the shares of Abh Holding and a seat on the board of the holding company.

His latest representative on the board of Abh, Andrea Maffezzoniresigned on March 4, 2022 in conjunction with the European sanctions on Alfa Bank and subsequently became CFO of Banca Mps. Maffezzoni has long been the head of Unicredit’s strategies and M&A division. Up to the sanctions, Aven and Friedman themselves also sat on the board of the holding company.

The Knot of Russia

Unicredit is present in Russia with a commercial bank with its own brand. The number one of Unicredit, Andrea Orcel, has repeatedly declared its willingness to leave the country but not at any cost. Why “give a bank it wouldn’t have been right both from an ethical point of view and for compliance with sanctions”. Meanwhile, however, a series of laws wanted by the Kremlin after the start of the war they allow the expropriation of assets held in Russia by subjects of countries that have sanctioned Moscow. In recent days the division of Carlsberg e Danone were in fact “given” to two loyalists of Vladimir Putin.

Failure to collect the option

In November 2021, while Orcel was still looking for acquisitions to grow on the Russian market, Unicredit exercised the option, provided for in the 2016 agreements, to exit the capital. The other Abh shareholders should have bought, including Aven and Fridman. The transaction should have been settled in first half of 2022, but the invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions delayed the closing and the related payment. In the 2022 financial statements, the Italian bank explains that the transaction “will be settled as soon as possible”. At the moment, however, the payment of the transfer has not been made. In the 2022 consolidated financial statements of Abh, just filed in Luxembourg, it only says that the holding’s shareholders have dropped from seven to five due to the exit of two shareholders. Last March Aven and Friedman sold their shares to Andrei Kosogov, a longtime partner of the two and not affected by the sanctions. At the moment, however, the two are both still shareholders.

The expropriation risk

In June 2022, the Ukrainian president announced the possibility of nationalizing banks owned by Russian entities sanctioned following the invasion. Yesterday the Central Bank announced the nationalization of Sense Bankwhich until last November was called Alfa Bank Ukraine. The bank has about three million customers and is the tenth largest bank in the country. He ended 2022 with a loss of 189 million of dollars.

Unicredit will present the accounts for the quarter on July 26th. According to what has been reconstructed, the nationalization of Sense Bank should not impact the value of the put on Abhas the option has already been exercised under the conditions set out in the contracts.

