In some statements left on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos, the CEO of Unicredit Orcel once again opened up the possibility that the remuneration of shareholders on 2022 profits could be higher than that recognized last year, equal to 3.75bn (of which 2.6bn through buyback and the remainder by dividend).

Already with the presentation of the quarterly results, Unicredit had defined the target of a distribution on 2022 profits at least in line with those of 2021, with a mix between buyback and dividend not yet defined. “In our estimates, they say from Equita, we assume an overall capital distribution substantially in line with the 3.75 billion (13% of the market cap) recognized last year, of which 1.7 billion in the form of dividends (6% yield )”. “In the light of the bank’s significant capital endowment and the amount of overlays available (c.1.3bn), we believe that – in the current interest rate environment and in the absence of a deep recession – Unicredit may be in a position to reach the total distribution plan target to shareholders in the 16bn area”. “Orcel also reiterated that to date there have not yet been tangible signs of deterioration and that the CoR continues to decline” concluded by the Milanese Sim. At Piazza Affari, Unicredit shares are currently up 1.33% at 14.82 euros.

