For the CEO, the increase in compensation from 7.5 million to 9-10.5 million is being studied: the beacon of the funds. The review after the rally: it will be subjected together with buybacks for 3.3 billion

by Luca Davi

While UniCredit prepares to cash in on the ECB’s go-ahead for the share buyback, the construction site relating to the revision of CEO Andrea Orcel’s remuneration reaches its finish line. After months of analysis (blank cards) and careful reflections, the bank is in fact about to conclude the internal verification process.

The precise “quantum” will only be defined in the next few days, as soon as the core drilling on the market is completed and the internal analyzes are defined. But according to what was collected by The sun 24 hours from different …

