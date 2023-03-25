Home Business Union press release from the Editorial Committee on the 2022 financial statements of Sole 24 Ore
Union press release from the Editorial Committee on the 2022 financial statements of Sole 24 Ore

Union press release from the Editorial Committee on the 2022 financial statements of Sole 24 Ore

The news of the return to profit of the Sole 24 Ore group in the course of 2022 is of these hours, 500 thousand euros gross of extraordinary items, 1.4 million net. A result painstakingly achieved after years of losses, devaluations, recapitalization and legal proceedings; a result with respect to which it would be better to express cautious satisfaction rather than triumphalism.

And yet we cannot fail to mention that the transition to a weak positive sign was also obtained thanks to years of cutting labor costs, including 2022 and 2023, in all its forms, structural, with early retirements, and temporary ( the latter actually going on for a long time now), with layoffs and solidarity contracts. Measures that have invested all the staff of the group.

We would like to underline the “change of pace” of the communication from the new managing director and we hope that the season of cuts has finally ended in order to return to a real union discussion, concentrated on investments and growth prospects for the core business, information .

The editorial board of Il Sole 24 Ore

