The economy of the sea is worth almost 150 billion euros in terms of added value and its importance allows Italy to occupy the third place, at European level, for wealth produced, after Spain and Germany. Furthermore, as sanctioned by the X National Report on the sector, created in 2022 by the Tagliacarne Study Center on behalf of Informare, the sector represents more than 220,000 companies and almost one million employees.

The data emerged during the States General of the Chambers of Commerce on the economy of the sea, organized in Rome with the participation of the Minister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies, Nello Musumeci, and that of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

Common strategy

The initiative, organized by Unioncamere, Assonautica Italiana and Blue Forum, brought together the entire chamber system, with the aim of increasingly linking the needs of businesses and the national development policies of the sea economy. process that began in 2013, when the Chambers of Commerce set themselves the goal of developing a common chamber strategy relating to the activation of a policy aimed at the blue economy.

It is no coincidence that the president of Unioncamere, Andrea Prete, underlined that this sector of the economy, “especially in a country like ours, with 7,500 kilometers of coastline, represents an essential driving force for economic growth”.

One million employed

On the other hand, he continued, «over 220,000 companies operate in the sector, employing almost one million people. And it is also a young economy. In fact, in the sector there are over 21,000 companies headed by young people, equal to 9.4% of blue companies, against 8.9% of the entire national entrepreneurial fabric. Furthermore, 40% of tourist arrivals are linked to the sea and 31% of accommodation is based, once again, on the sea”.