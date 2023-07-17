2024 wage round

Unions are demanding 5 percent more wages and are threatening strikes – employers are dismissive

Inflation, higher rents and rising health insurance premiums: The trade unions are calling for a turnaround in income after real wages have fallen in recent years. For employers, the demands are unrealistic.

Switzerland is facing a hot wage round in autumn. The trade unions are already announcing that they will not shy away from combative measures.

Keystone

Switzerland is facing a hot wage round in autumn: the positions of the trade unions and employers are far apart. For the unions it is clear: after wages fell for the third time in a row in 2023, a turnaround is now needed. This was announced by the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (SGB) on Friday. Specifically, he demands: “It takes 5 percent more wages.”

The wage increase is necessary for the SGB because all prices and productivity have risen and wages have stagnated for too long. Today, wages are almost 3 percent lower than in 2020 – “although the economy is doing well and unemployment is low,” writes the trade union federation. In June, for example, the unemployment rate remained at a record low of 1.9 percent.

The population has lost a lot of purchasing power – and there is a risk of another loss

However, the employees saw “little or nothing” of the good economy, according to the SGB. This is in contrast to the companies “who have raised their prices and margins”. The wage gap is now large – and threatens to become even larger.

Because the financial situation of the population has already deteriorated due to inflation, rising rents and health insurance premiums. Further increases are imminent in the coming year. In addition, the VAT will increase by 0.4 percentage points, the SGB states and calculates: “If there is no wage increase, a couple with two children will have 3,000 francs less available in the coming year.”

For the unions it is therefore clear: In this wage round, the employed can “no longer be fobbed off”. In an emergency, they do not shy away from combat measures. They will now prepare the wage demands and negotiations in the sectors over the summer and then ring in the wage autumn with a demonstration in Bern in mid-September.

Employers criticize the reasoning of the unions

For employers, on the other hand, the wage demands are “contrary to operational realities”, as the employers’ association (SAV) states in a statement. Excessive wage demands are harmful to the Swiss economic engine. The SAV emphasizes that an increase of between 4 and 5 percent is neither justified nor sustainable for companies.

In addition, there were substantial wage increases for employees in 2023 – also as a result of the severely dried up labor market. However, there are now signs of an economic slowdown and below-average productivity development. “How much scope there will be for wage increases in the coming autumn depends largely on the economic trend in the second half of the year,” writes the SAV.

In general, the employers criticize the reasoning of the unions, according to which the wage increases should not only compensate for the loss in real wages, but also higher rents and health insurance premiums. The opinion that employers should also pay for this is “absurd” and corresponds to a “wrong logic”. On the one hand, higher wages must always be earned first, on the other hand, cost distortions must be combated at the source in a targeted and sustainable manner.