Unions in Milan, Landini: “The government is wrong, it’s just propaganda. A new job season is opening”

MILAN. The government “makes mistakes and only makes propaganda”. Maurizio Landini, general secretary of the CGIL is clear on the work of Giorgia Meloni’s executive: «They say they are “the new ones”. If they really are, let them change the wrong things that exist and discuss them with the union, listen to what young people, women and the country are saying today. Don’t call the unions on Sunday evening for the next day.’ The secretary speaks on the sidelines of the great demonstration in Milan, in the shadow of the Arco della pace. “They are not listening, they are campaigning and propaganda. The measures put in place to date are insufficient», adds Landini.

The demonstration of the CGIL, CISL, UIL trade unions – which continues after the great mobilization of 6 May in Bologna which was also attended by the dem secretary Elly Schlein – aims to reaffirm the need for a new season of work and rights. In addition to Landini, the Cisl confederal secretary Daniela Fumarola and the Uil general secretary Pierpaolo Bombardieri were also present. Among those present Gianni Cuperlo of the Pd and Onorio Rosati of Avs.

“I think a young man who refuses to work underpaid for 1,000 euros is right, he can’t accept those conditions”, adds Landini as the procession preceding the demonstration passes by. “This idea that you have to accept any kind of job is not good. It’s time to stop,” he adds. «Work must be a condition that allows those who do it to live in dignity and not to be exploited, not to be thankful because they make you work. A new season of work must begin », he adds. And speaking of young people, while the demonstration is still underway, the CGIL lets it be known that the secretary Landini will meet the students of the State University of Milan in the mobilization against high rents.

It was precisely to the students protesting against the rental prices that Landini addressed the first thoughts at the start of his speech in front of the square that applauded him: «The government’s measures are not enough because the money from the Pnrr (for the students, ndr) were already foreseen. And speaking of Pnrr, we are for spending-well-all the money », he says. “We are to defend the right to study, to defend the possibility of studying off-site for everyone, even for the children of employees who cannot afford it today,” he adds. Then you return to the theme of the falling birth rate that Prime Minister Meloni spoke of yesterday to the States General of the birth rate: “The level of precariousness that exists in our country is not found in any other European country”, Landini points out again. “Just yesterday they talked about the falling birth rate – she added – but one of the real reasons for the falling birth rate is precisely the fact that there is no work for women, and that there is a precariousness that gives people uncertainty about their future”.

And while the interventions from the stage alternated, the delegates of the Fiom Lombardi chanted the slogan “Strike, general strike” aloud. And then they add «Enough talk».

“The general strike is a tool, not a goal. Now we have to talk to our people who are filling the squares, listen to them, explain to them what we are doing and build consensus on our proposals», says the general secretary of Uil, Pierpaolo Bombardieri. «There is time for the general strike and we plan to cause more trouble with the mobilizations that manage to make this country talk. The strike would be one day’s victory », he concludes.