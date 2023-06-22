Home » Unions – Transport Minister Wissing warns of train strikes during the holidays
by admin
Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) Image: AFP

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) has warned against a strike during the holidays in view of the announced ballot of the EVG trade union at Deutsche Bahn.

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) has warned against a strike during the holidays in view of the announced ballot of the EVG trade union at Deutsche Bahn. “Many people made a conscious decision to travel by train in a climate-friendly way this summer,” he told the “Bild” newspaper (Friday edition). “Against the background of the current developments, I once again urgently appeal to both parties to the collective bargaining agreement to be aware of their responsibility and not to jeopardize this trust.”

At the same time, the transport minister warned against excessive demands. “The challenges in the rail sector are immense and can only be mastered in close cooperation with all collective bargaining partners,” Wissing told the newspaper.

On Wednesday evening, the EVG trade union declared the collective bargaining talks with Deutsche Bahn to have failed. On Thursday she announced that she would initiate a ballot. This would make indefinite strikes possible, but prompt warning strikes could not be ruled out. Deutsche Bahn sharply criticized the termination of collective bargaining and the announcement of a ballot.

