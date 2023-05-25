Uniper: Energy group should be privatized again “as quickly as possible”.

Uniper is to be privatized again “as quickly as possible”.
The federal government wants and needs to quickly divest a large part of its holdings in the nationalized energy giant Uniper. At the general meeting of the group that failed due to the gas crisis, the CFO announced a new strategy.
Dhe nationalized in the wake of the gas crisis Energy company Uniper is to be privatized again as soon as possible according to the will of the Management Board. “Our goal is to return Uniper to predominantly private hands as an independent company as quickly as possible,” said CFO Jutta Dönges at the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday. This goal is one of the “essential guidelines” in the current review of the future strategy.
Dönges recalled the federal government’s commitment to the European Union to show a way to reduce its stake in Uniper to 25 percent plus one share by the end of 2023. “We will bring our ideas to bear on this over the next few months.”
Dönges said that as managing director of the federal finance agency, she was involved in many company rescues. “And I saw that after successful stabilization, the path back to independence can be successful.” Uniper will also be able to do this.
She is therefore stepping up to guide Uniper through this phase with her colleagues once it has stabilized and to help it become successful again. “This also means making our company ready for the capital market again and thus giving the federal government the opportunity to hand Uniper back into private hands in the future.”
