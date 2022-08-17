Home Business Uniper: record loss of over 12 billion in the first half of the year
Business

Uniper: record loss of over 12 billion in the first half of the year

by admin

Uniper SE, a German energy company that was bailed out by the government last month, reported a net loss of € 12.3 billion in the first half of 2022, mainly due to the drop in Russian gas supplies that forced the company. to buy at higher prices from other buyers. It is one of the largest balance sheet liabilities in the history of German companies.

“Uniper has played a crucial role in stabilizing Germany’s gas supply for months, at the cost of billions in losses resulting from the sharp drop in gas deliveries from Russia,” said Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach. .

Uniper is Germany’s largest gas importer. Last month, the German state intervened by taking over 30% of the stake held by the largest shareholder, the Finnish state-owned energy company Fortum, through the subscription of approximately 157 million new registered ordinary shares at a nominal value of € 1.70 per share. against a cash consideration of approximately 267 million euros. The bailout plan also provides for a loan of up to € 7.7 billion in convertible bonds and an extension of the group’s credit line with the public bank KfW to € 9 billion.

See also  Facebook’s first smart glasses are Stories created with Ray-Ban

You may also like

EU, Italy’s GDP at + 0.6%: it is...

Online shopping is comparable to offline experience, and...

Adam Neumann rises from the ashes of WeWork....

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 out-of-warranty official screen replacement...

China Construction Bank: ATM QR code deposit function...

Maserati Granturismo Folgore, the electric coupe debuts at...

The stock exchanges of today, August 17th. Gas,...

Biden firma l’Inflation Reduction Act da 750 mld...

TSMC and Samsung have chosen a side station?Think...

Dodge Hornet, suv made in Italy only for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy