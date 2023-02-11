Consolidated net result of €866m and direct insurance premiums of €13.6bn (+2.4%) for Unipol which lifted the veil on the preliminary results (consolidated and individual) for 2022. Consolidated shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 it amounted to 7,662 million euros (9,722 million euros at December 31, 2021), of which 6,130 million euros pertaining to the Group. All Ecosystem business lines showed positive performances.

The Mobility Ecosystem recorded premium income of €4,237m (+1.8%) in the insurance sector and was further consolidated through the continued growth of UnipolRental, the Group’s long-term rental company, and UnipolMove, the new electronic toll. In particular, in 2022 UnipolRental, despite an unfavorable trend in the automotive market burdened by delays in the supply chain, recorded a significant increase in contracts acquired (around 78,000 against around 60,000 at the end of 2021), thanks also to the excellent commercial results achieved by the UnipolSai agencies. The total number of vehicles registered as at 31 December 2022 was 23,377, compared to 14,438 in the same period last year.

In 2022, the Welfare Ecosystem reported premium income of €1,650 million (+11.0%), with a significant increase in the Health Classes (+17.3%), while the Property Ecosystem, with premium income of 2,417 million euro, marked a growth of 5.4%.