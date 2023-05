Listen to the audio version of the article

An upward quarter for the Unipol group. The insurance company has approved the accounts for the first quarter, which show a consolidated net result of 284 million (+15.3% compared to last year) and direct insurance income of 3.9 billion (+12%), of which €2.1 billion in Non-Life (+5.5%) and €1.7 billion in Life (+21.4%).

The sectors

A note from the Bologna holding underlined the «positive performances in all ecosystems (in terms of collection): Mobility for 1 billion (+2.1%), Welfare…