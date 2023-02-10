Listen to the audio version of the article

closes 2022 with a growing consolidated net profit (+8.8% to 866 million) and confirms an income trend in line with the strategic plan to 2024. More generally, the Bologna holding highlights how «2022 marked the return back to normal after two years of health emergency, but it was also characterized by geopolitical tensions triggered by the war in Ukraine and by the growth of inflation, factors which have significantly influenced the businesses in which it operates”. Again with regard to Unipol Group, this did not prevent the proposal to the shareholders’ meeting of a unit dividend of €0.37 per share, up 23% from €0.3 last year and above plan forecasts. On the other hand, the decline in the markets (especially the bond market) during 2022 weighs on the subsidiary UnipolSai, even if the insurance business shows an increase in premium income with a greater contribution from the motor sector. For this reason, the company cut the coupon to 0.16 euros from the 0.19 euros relating to the 2021 financial statements, in any case respecting the plan targets.

Inflows are growing, combined ratio improving

In detail, the preliminary results of the Unipol group show a consolidated net result of €866m (+8.8%), direct insurance premiums of €13.6bn (+2.4%), of which Non-Life is up by 4.5% to 8.3 billion (the motor sector grew by 1.3% to 3.88 billion) while Life stood at 5.34 billion (-0.8%). Net of extraordinary items, however, net income would be up by 55%.

The «positive performance of all Ecosystem business lines should also be noted: Mobility with 4.2 billion (+1.8%), Welfare with 1.7 billion (+11%), Property with 2.4 billion (+ 5.4%) and Health (+10.6%)». As far as the car is concerned, “2022 was characterized by a progressive recovery in the frequency of claims after the Covid pandemic, which was accompanied by a significant growth in the average cost of claims due, in particular, to the pressure of inflation on vehicle repair costs,” the company notes. In any case, MV premium income “was positive, thanks both to the increase in the customer portfolio and to the sale of ancillary guarantees, which marked a 5.6% growth in premiums”.

The combined ratio net of reinsurance was 93.8% (from 92.5% a year earlier) while the consolidated Solvency Ratio stood at 201% (from 214% and coupon detachment already discounted). As regards the prospects, «the information currently available allows us to confirm, in the absence of currently unforeseeable events also linked to a worsening of the reference context, an income trend of the consolidated management for the current year in line with the objectives established in the 2022-2024 strategic plan”.

UnipolSai, the coupon discounts the decline in bonds

The subsidiary UnipolSai instead recorded a consolidated net result of €651m, down by 11% on 2021 (net of extraordinary items, profits would have increased by 32%). As regards the coupon, UnipolSai Assicurazioni closes 2022 with a statutory profit of €145m, «heavily penalized by the write-downs of securities classified as outstanding following the performance of the financial markets». «In consideration of the company’s capital strength and available reserves, the distribution of a dividend of €0.16 per share will be proposed compared to €0.19 per share in 2021, for a total amount of approximately €453 million. euro, in line with the forecasts of the strategic plan”.

The combined ratio net of reinsurance stands at 93.8% (improving from 95% at the end of 2021) while the consolidated solvency ratio is 272% (from 284%). Finally, consolidated shareholders’ equity amounted to €5.813 billion as at 31 December 2022 (€8.23 billion as at 31 December 2021). “The change that occurred in the period was affected by the reduction in the market values ​​of the bonds and shares in the portfolio”. An income trend in line with the three-year strategic plan has also been confirmed for UnipolSai.