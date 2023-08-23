UnipolSai Active Savings: Opinions and Reviews

Independent Financial Advisor and Co-Founder of Affari Miei

August 22, 2023

If you are looking for more information on the whole life policy proposed by UnipolSai named UnipolSai Active Savings then you are in the right place because today we will talk about this product.

We will start by analyzing the characteristics of the contract, to then focus on the costs and on returnsand at the end of the review you will also find mine opinions about.

Let’s get started now!

This article talks about:

UnipolSai: an introduction

Before starting to analyze the characteristics of the product, let’s try to make a brief introduction to the institute that offers it.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA is the insurance company of the Unipol group, leader in Italy in the non-life business and above all in motor liability.

It is also active in the life business, and operates through the largest network controlled by the Unipol Group.

The company has approximately 17 million customers, with more than 2,500 active insurance agencies throughout the country: this earns it the title of the largest agency network in Italy.

It is also important to remember that in recent years the Unipol Group has strengthened its brand awareness by developing and increasing its presence on new media, integrating perfectly with all corporate communication channels.

What is a branch I policy?

At the beginning I mentioned to you that UnipolSai Active Savings was a whole life policy, but it is good to go deeper into the discussion to clarify some aspects before moving on to analyzing the characteristics of the contract you are interested in.

This type of contract is in fact one branch I policybut what does it mean?

It means that the objective of this product will be to re-evaluate your insured capital, through the return of a separate management. In this case the separate management in which you will invest your savings will be New Press 2000.

The separate management it is a special form of investment management, in this it is precisely “separate” from that of other activities, and above all it invests mainly in securities of the bond sector denominated in euros, of both public and private issuers.

It is a safe investment as it is not affected by fluctuations in the price of financial assets, therefore in general it is a safer product than, for example, a unit-linked policy which instead also invests in financial securities, and is decidedly more risky.

Not sure how to invest?

Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW! <

Product features

Active Savings it is a whole life policy with annual capital revaluation with single recurring premiums with the possibility of additional payments.

With this product you will be able to choose the sums of money to accumulate, knowing then that you have one guaranteed minimum performance. In this way you will be sure that you have the guarantee of the capital.

Active Savings it also offers you freedom of choice, in this you can suspend and reactivate the payment of premiums at no additional cost.

The performance

As we have already seen, life insurance with single recurring premiums also provides for the possibility of making additional payments, but the presentation connected to the product is only one.

It is one benefit in the event of deathwith the company paying the designated beneficiaries the revalued principal whenever the death of the policyholder occurs.

The payment of the premium

The insurance provides for payment to the company single recurring premiums which can be annual, semi-annual or monthly. They must have constant amount and are due throughout the term of the premium payment plan. The payment plan can vary from a minimum of 10 years to a maximum of 20 years, not beyond the death of the insured.

There are amounts which must be respected at the time of payment:

Annual frequency: minimum €1,440 maximum €6,000;

Six-monthly frequency: minimum €720 maximum €3000;

Monthly frequency: minimum €120 maximum €500.

As for i additional payments there can be a maximum of three for each year of the contract’s duration.

The amount of each additional prize it cannot be less than €500 and more than €15,000, and the sum of the additional premiums paid in each year of the contract’s duration cannot exceed €15,000.

To the duration

The duration of the contract is not fixed, because it coincides with the life of the insured. The contract, on the other hand, ends when the agreement is signed by the policyholder and the insured.

Who is the product for?

Risparmio Attivo is aimed at those who need to have an accumulation insurance plan, without renouncing flexibility.

The contractor may only have one contract in force in connection with this product.

Costs

We now come to one of the most important parts that must always be considered when investing, namely i costs.

Let’s start with i only one cost:

Entrance costs: €50 to be added to the single recurring first prize, €5 to be subtracted from any additional premium paid. These are costs already included in the premium;

Exit costs: are applied in case of redemption before the expiry of the contract.

We come now to the running costs:

Management fees: there are fixed costs of €3 and costs as a percentage of 3.50% net of emission costs or fixed costs. The annual commission of the separate management is equal to 1.50%;

Transaction costs: these are the costs incurred for the sale and purchase of the underlying investments for the product.

Since the recommended holding period for this investment is 10 years, and the minimum required is 1 year, we also need to consider the impact of costs if you disinvest before the recommended holding period.

In this regard, I am attaching a screenshot taken from the KIDwhich I invite you to consult carefully.

Revocation and withdrawal

If something doesn’t satisfy you, or if you change your mind about the product, you can revoke the proposal before the confusion of the contract by sending a registered letter with return receipt to the company.

You can too withdraw from the contract, if you stay within 30 days from the moment the contract is concluded, always by registered mail sent directly to the company.

Ransom

If one year has passed from the effective date of the contract, the contractor can ask the company to pay the value of total redemption.

You can also exercise the right to partial redemption provided that at least one year has passed from the effective date of the contract.

You can also activate the decumulation, or a plan of scheduled redemptions until the insured capital is exhausted. During the de-cumulation it is not possible to pay the premiums or ask for partial redemptions other than those programmed.

The decumulation is interrupted by the request for a total redemption.

Tax regime

The last aspect to consider is that relating to the tax treatment of the prize.

The premium paid is not subject to any tax, while the premiums paid against life insurance policies with only the financial component do not entitle the deduction from the personal income tax declared by the policyholder.

The sums that are received, if they are paid in the event of the insured’s death, are exempt from inheritance tax and exempt from IRPEF.

Opinions of Affari Miei on UnipolSai Active Savings

Now that we’ve finished ours analyses of the product we can try to draw some conclusions together, to understand if it is a valid product or if it may be suitable for you.

First of all I invite you to consult the KID to get even more information and more details, because it is always good to inquire about all the details of the product you are going to subscribe to.

As we have seen together, it is a relatively safe product because we are investing in separate management, so you have a guarantee of capital.

Furthermore, the investment takes place in products mainly of the bond type: this makes the risk profile of the product equal to 2 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7, so in any case it has a low risk profile.

However, the problem arises in the analysis of the investment itself: does it make sense to invest in insurance? Is it really a convenient solution? I’ve talked about it extensively here.

Basically that what this tool does for you?

It you protectsoffering beneficiaries a lump sum in the event of your death, and in the meantime invests your money in a separate management, thus offering you very low returns, since, as we have seen, the investment has a very low risk.

In practice, all this means that you are investing in funds that do not promise you exciting returns, to combine protection and to protect yourself and your family.

Are you sure this is a correct choice?

If you are interested in protection in my opinion you could take a look at TCM policiessimple policies designed specifically for the protection of the person.

If, on the other hand, you really want to invest, perhaps it would be better to move towards other tools that are able to guarantee you greater and more interesting returns because with this product, starting from low returns, and also adding the costs we have not yet talked about, you could really find yourself with very little.

If you are interested in investing I invite you to consult this resource where you will find lots of useful information for your purpose and to start orienting yourself in the financial world.

My last advice then is to study, because only with the training you will be able to achieve the best results, become aware of yourself and your goals, and try to achieve them.

Precisely for this reason, I also leave you other useful resources:

Enjoy the reading!

