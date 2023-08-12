UnipolSai Assicurazioni, consolidated net result of €431m, up 2%

ROME – The Board of Directors of UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpAwhich met yesterday under the chairmanship of Charles Cimbriapproved i consolidated results as at 30 June 2023. The UnipolSai Group closed the first half of 2023 with a consolidated net profit of 431 million euros, up 2.0% compared to the result of 422 million euros of the corresponding period of last year reported with the previous accounting principles. The figure for the first half of 2022, restated for comparative purposes in application of the new standards, is equal to 176 million euros. In the first six months of 2023 direct insurance premiumsgross of reinsurance cessions, amounted to 7,470 million euros, up 12.6% compared to the 6,632 million euros recorded as at 30 June 2022.

The damage sector

Direct premiums in the non-life sector as at 30 June 2023, equal to 4.325 million euros, registered one growth (+4.2%) compared to 4,152 million euros as at 30 June 2022, with positive performances in all the ecosystems in which the Group operates. The company UnipolSai, which recorded Non-Life premiums of €3,444m (+1.6%) and the other main Group companies contributed to this amount. UniSalute collected premiums of €405m (+34.6%), also as a result of the launch of the UniSalute 2.0 project, thanks to which the Group’s agency and bancassurance distribution networks offer the Health products offered to retail and SME customers from the company; Linear totaled premiums of 105 million euro (+6.0%).

The automotive sector

The motor sector is in increase of 1.6% compared to the previous year, with premiums of €1,999m, positively affected by toll increases aimed at containing the effects of the recovery in frequency and the increase in the average cost of claims linked to the ongoing inflation trend. More sustained, however, the growth in Non-Motor premiums of €2,327m with an increase of 6.5% on the first half of 2022, a result which benefited in particular from the commercial boost practiced in the Health sector.

The bancassurance

The channel is also growing bancassurance in which Arca Assicurazioni operates (134 million euro, +6.9%). The model has enhanced Unipol’s distinctive know-how, through the branches of the various banking partners where the Group’s products are sold. The combined ratio2 including the reinsurance balance, the calculation criterion for which has been revised in relation to the new income statement formats envisaged by IFRS 17, stands at 97.1% against 94.4% recorded in the first quarter of 2023.

Mobility e welfare

L’Ecosistema Mobility it recorded 2,190 million euros in premium income (+1.6%) and strengthened its positioning throughout the life cycle of mobility through, in particular, continuous growth which measures the balance of overall Non-Life technical management. The welfare ecosystem reported a collection equal to 905 million euros (+9.6%), with a significant increase in the Health classes (premiums €552 million, +16.9%) which saw the constant growth of UniSalute (€405 million, +34.6%). Lastly, with premium income of 1,231 million euro, the Property Ecosystem recorded growth of 5.1

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

