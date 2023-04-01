UnipolSai SpA and the subsidiary UnipolRental SpA have subscribed with BPER. and Società Italiana Flotte Aziendali SpA (SIFÀ), an entity wholly controlled by BPER, a framework agreement aimed at implementing an industrial project in the long-term rental sector, to be implemented also through the merger by incorporation of SIFÀ into UnipolRental.

The signing of the agreement – with effects from the effective date of the aforementioned merger – is aimed, as stated in the note, at a twenty-year commercial collaboration for the offer, through the network of bank branches and more generally through the sales of the BPER Group, long-term rental products and services related to the related contracts offered by UnipolRental. Following the merger, UnipolSai will hold 80.013% of the share capital of UnipolRental, while BPER will hold the remaining 19.987%. This will consolidate the role of UnipolRental as the leading Italian operator in the long-term rental sector with a fleet of 130,000 vehicles and over 40,000 new registrations in 2023.