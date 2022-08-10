Home Business UnipolSai replies to the Antitrust, rejecting all charges
UnipolSai replies to the Antitrust, rejecting all charges

“UnipolSai Assicurazioni has always paid particular attention to the management of claims, investing in the continuous improvement of processes to guarantee customer service, compliance with regulations and the fight against fraud”. This is what we read in a note from the insurance company that announced that it “firmly rejected the charges for alleged unfair commercial practices in the settlement of Motor TPL claims contained in the provision of the Antitrust Authority, which will appeal in the competent judicial offices “.

