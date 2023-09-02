UnipolSai Savings Protected: Opinions and Reviews

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

September 1, 2023

Are you looking for more information about UnipolSai Savings Protectedthe mixed insurance proposed by UnipolSai why are you interested in a savings plan designed to protect yourself and your loved ones in the event of an untimely death?

Then you’ve come to the right place because today in this article we will see all the characteristics in detail of this product and finally you will find mine opinions about it: we will try to understand if it is a convenient product or not.

This article talks about:

A few words about UnipolSai

Usually, before analyzing the product, I usually give an overview of the institute that offers it.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA is the insurance company of the Unipol group, leader in Italy in the non-life and motor liability sectors.

Their goal is to improve the quality of life of customers through solutions for the protection, support and realization of their projects.

They operate in a simple, effective and transparent way, to be close to the needs of the stakeholders.

Unipol is also active in the life business, and operates through the largest network controlled by the Unipol Group.

The company can count on about 17 million clientsand has more than 2,500 active insurance agencies in Italy.

Separate management

UnipolSai Risparmio Protetto invests in separate management, a form of investment management that deserves a mention to explain what it consists of.

The management is separate because it has nothing to do with that of the other activities. It mainly invests in bonds denominated in euros, which can be both public and private issuers.

The separate management in which this product invests is Valore UnipolSai which is also the only underlying financial asset.

The separate management therefore it is configured as a safe investment, precisely because it invests mainly in bonds and is not affected by the price fluctuations of financial assets, and above all it can maintain a lower level of risk. If you are interested in a relatively safe investment, this could be the right product for you.

The characteristics of UnipolSai Risparmio Protetto

Savings Protected it is an annual premium life insurance policy, the performance of which is linked to the return on the aforementioned separately managed account.

With this product you can make a savings plan protected that can meet your future needs, that can protect you from life’s unexpected events.

You will also be able to choose between various complementary and ancillary guarantees, among those that are more in line with your needs.

What are the performances?

The insurance provides three different services which I am now going to list for you:

Benefits in the event of survival: the company pays the insured life capital to the designated beneficiaries, which is increased by a percentage, known as the final bonus, of 15% at contractual expiry if the policyholder is alive; Benefits in the event of death: the company pays the insured death capital to the designated beneficiaries upon the death of the insured if it occurs before the contractual expiry; Benefits in the event of disability: in this case, the company exempts the policyholder from paying the premium installments of the main guarantee which expire after the date of notification of the insured’s disability, so that this is recognized by the company.

The prize

This contract provides for the payment of a advance annual premium of a constant amount for the entire duration of the contract and no later than the death of the insured.

The annual premium cannot be less than €1,000, but is determined in relation to the guarantees given, their duration and amount, as well as the insurance age of the insured and his state of health and lifestyle.

The annual premium can also be fractional in half-yearly, four-monthly, quarterly, bi-monthly or monthly installments, with an increase of the same amount, according to this scheme:

Six-monthly split: €500 minimum installment, with a 1% increase if the premium is paid in installments;

Quarterly split: €400 minimum installment, with an increase of 1.25% if the premium is paid in installments;

Quarterly split: €300 minimum installment, with an increase of 1.50% if the premium is paid in installments;

Bimonthly split: €200 minimum installment, with an increase of 1.75% if the premium is paid in installments;

Monthly split: €90 minimum installment, with a 2% increase if the premium is paid in installments.

To the duration

The duration of the contract can be for a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 25 years.

The maximum insurance age of the insured person may be 75 years at maturity.

Who is the product for?

The product is aimed at both individuals and legal entities.

It is also designed for those who are trying to carry out a savings operation by engaging in a accumulation plan with pre-established payments at fixed deadlines; it also offers a good level of coverage in the event of disability and death of the insured.

costs

Now let’s see the part of the costs, one of the most important since i costs they are the ones that impact returns and therefore your investment.

This product does not apply any entrance feeand neither exit costs if you hold the product for at least 10 years (recommended holding period).

The cmanagement omissions they are the ones that weigh the most: they are withheld every year and are deducted from the rate of return of the separately managed account. It is equal to 1.10%, and accounts for 3.2% in case of detention for 10 years.

The minimum holding period is also 3 years.

Revocation and withdrawal

Before the contract is concluded it is possible revoke the already signed proposal, communicating it to the company by registered mail.

It is possible too withdraw from the contract within 30 days from the moment in which the contract is concluded, always by registered letter sent directly to the company.

What happens with the withdrawal? It releases the parties from any obligation deriving from the contract.

Ransom

If at least 3 years have passed from the effective date of the contract and if at least three premium years have been paid, then the policyholder can ask the company to pay the redemption value.

This value is obtained by discounting the reduced capital for the period of time between the redemption date and the expiry date of the contract, with an annual discount rate of 1%.

If you decide to redeem your contract ahead of time you will have to deal with penalties, which will be applied to the redemption value according to the residual duration of the contract itself.

I am attaching one for completeness table which gives you a complete overview:

Tax treatment

This is the last aspect we will talk about today, namely the tax treatment.

Insurance premiums are not subject to any tax, apart from any premium component intended to cover complementary guarantees subject to the 2.5% insurance tax.

The sums that are received, if they are paid in the event of the death of the insured, are exempt from inheritance tax and exempt and IRPEF.

Opinions of Affari Miei on UnipolSai Risparmio Protetto

We have come to the end of our analysis of the product.

At this point we can try to draw our conclusions; I will try to explain my point of view which will rather be a general point of view on similar insurance products, and not only referred to this contract of UnipolSai.

I hope this guide will help you in analyzing the product, but I invite you, before making any decision, to consult the KID carefully to better understand all the characteristics of this insurance and to subsequently draw your own conclusions.

Il risk profile for this product is of 2on a scale that goes from a minimum value of 1 to a maximum value of 7: this means that we are dealing with a contract that presents a low level of risk, precisely due to the fact that it invests in a separate management.

At this point you may be wondering if choosing this contract could be a correct and convenient choice for you.

If I can be honest with you, I personally don’t consider tools like this to be entirely convenient, why In my opinion, investing in insurance may not be the best choice.

A similar instrument protects you, protects the beneficiaries, and invests your money in a separate management which, as we have seen, offers reduced returns.

If you are looking for a tool that offers you protectionyou could take a look at the TCM policiespolicies designed for the protection of the person.

If you are interested in an investment, are you sure this could be the right solution for you?

Here you can find a list of all investmentswith lots of useful information to be able to orient yourself in the financial world.

Before saying goodbye, I also want to give you another piece of advice: study and train!

In my opinion the training it’s always been the best.

By studying you will be able to know, you will be able to learn and consequently you will be able to face the difficult world of investments with awareness, in order to try to realize yours goals.

In this regard, I leave you alcune guide and useful resources to start your investment journey:

