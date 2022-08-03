Standard Ethics confirmed the “EE +” corporate rating to UnipolSai. At an international level, the insurance company of the Unipol Group is placed by Standard Ethics “among the best examples of social and environmental sustainability. He has faced corporate transformations, rationalization of the structure, organizational and technological innovations in line with the voluntary ESG policies of the European Union, the United Nations, the OECD ”.

For some time now it has been offering extra-financial reporting in line with the highest standards which has led the company – since 2017 – to an integrated group financial statement. ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) risks are adequately integrated into ordinary management through advanced models and procedures.

“Over the last two years, taking into account the introduction of the 2020 multiple shareholders’ meeting vote, some policies and procedures have been implemented to ensure a high level of disclosure towards minority shareholders and the market. The qualitative-quantitative composition in terms of independence and gender balance has also been improved ”, add the analysts.