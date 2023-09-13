UNIQLO’s “LifeWear” Brand Book Explores the Art of “Modern Layering”

UNIQLO Launches Ninth Issue of “LifeWear” Brand Book in Shanghai

Shanghai – UNIQLO, the popular Japanese clothing brand, recently hosted the ninth launch of their “LifeWear” brand book in Shanghai. The brand book, which aims to convey the concept of “LifeWear,” focuses on the combination of function and style and explores the fashion potential brought by the modern art of layering.

The latest brand book, titled “Modern Layering,” revolves around the theme of creating new ideas through layering. It focuses on the sense of layering when combining different clothing items and aims to inspire individuals to explore their own unique style. This concept aligns with UNIQLO’s philosophy of providing comfortable and stylish clothing for everyday life.

At the launch event, UNIQLO showcased their Autumn/Winter 2023 collection alongside the brand book. The press conference also featured an authentic restoration of the workbench belonging to Takahiro Kinoshita, the Tokyo creative director of UNIQLO’s global creative laboratory. Participants had the opportunity to witness the true creative process behind UNIQLO’s designs. Kinoshita Takahiro himself attended the event and engaged in discussions about fashion and life-related topics with the attendees.

The ninth issue of the “LifeWear” “Modern Layering” brand book is now available nationwide. UNIQLO stores across the country are offering the book for free, allowing interested readers to learn more about the brand’s philosophy and explore the concept of modern layering. This initiative aims to inspire individuals to embrace their unique style and make fashion a part of their everyday lives.

As UNIQLO continues to expand its global presence, initiatives like the “LifeWear” brand book launch further establish the brand as a leader in the fashion industry. With its emphasis on functionality, affordability, and style, UNIQLO continues to resonate with a wide range of customers worldwide.