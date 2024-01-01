Home » Unique Ford F-150 Raptor Trax: Customized by Ken Block and Now For Sale
The only unit of the Ford F-150 Raptor Trax, which was designed by pilot Ken Block, is now available for purchase in the North American market. This unique model stands out for its distinctive style and conception, which is unlike anything previously seen. Known for his daring stunts, Ken Block commissioned the modification of this 2009 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor, fitting it with Mattracks in place of traditional wheels, allowing for off-road use and extreme performance.

The Ford F-150 RaptorTRAX features a 6.2-liter, 650-horsepower supercharged V8 engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. It boasts a modified suspension, additional protective plates on the underbody, a custom roof rack, and a waterproof stereo system. Recaro seats are installed in the cabin and cargo box, which also includes a roll cage, quick release barbecue, and LED light bar. Available at a starting price of $195,000, the Ford F-150 RaptorTRAX is a unique opportunity for Ken Block fans to own a one-of-a-kind pickup with a history of thrilling stunts.

