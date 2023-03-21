Home Business United Airlines: An American airline circumvents German labor law
Business

United Airlines: An American airline circumvents German labor law

by admin
United Airlines: An American airline circumvents German labor law

MArkus Kempmann still remembers the day he received this letter – delivered by FedEx, signed by machine in the USA: Kempmann’s employer, the US airline United Airlines, informed the flight attendant on September 29, 2020 that he had been made redundant , after almost 20 years of service. The reason given by the airline in the letter was that its location at Frankfurt Airport would be closed. The corona pandemic is to blame, and that means that the 145 flight attendants who are stationed there now have to be made redundant for operational reasons.

“You will be separated from United effective October 1, 2020” – You will be separated from United effective October 1, 2020, the letter reads.

“It felt like an unexpected slap in the face,” says Kempmann, who actually has a different name but does not want to read his real name in this text for fear of being sued by the airline for defamation.

See also  Here's how the Italians choose the car

You may also like

Everything on stocks: Credit Suisse – That’s what...

At San Raffaele 1300 days for an exam:...

Ifo-Institut: “Fear is rampant in housing construction”

Algebris, Serra on Credit Suisse: “The business of...

The rule of law daily participated in the...

Music – News: Helene Fischer has to postpone...

Audi will develop an entry-level electric model to...

Farms, Italy’s new front against the EU. Here...

People – News: Media mogul Murdoch will marry...

Ferretti Group is hungry for space and buys...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy