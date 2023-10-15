United Airlines Implements 7 Boarding Groups to Increase Efficiency and Save Time

Increase Groups to 7 to Save Time

RR | Miami | October 15, 2023 Leave a comment

United has changed the boarding process to save time for the fall season, a measure it will implement starting October 26. The airline has decided to add a seventh boarding group and will distribute travelers in economy class into four different groups that will depend on whether they are reserved in the window, middle, or aisle seat.

United also pointed out that they will not have changes in pre-boarding or in groups one to three, but group four, which are the middle and aisle seats, will be divided into two boarding groups. Group four will be for passengers in the middle seat, and group five will be for passengers in the aisle seats only, the company informed airport staff, as reported by Travel Pulse.

In markets where United offers a basic economy fare with no carry-on option, they will be part of a new sixth category.

For economy class passengers with more than one ticket in a reservation, they may be in the preferential boarding group. Likewise, the process named WILMA was tested in several airports where they realized that it saves two minutes during boarding, according to Mensjornual.

As reported by REPORTUR.us, United recently equipped more than 100 aircraft with Bluetooth in its fleet. United airline announced at the time that passengers will be able to use wireless headphones on their planes by following just three steps. (United integrates Bluetooth headphones and discards wired ones).

The airline has tested the new technology with Apple’s Air Pods Pro headphones to offer other innovative features on board such as Adaptive Audio, with which noises such as that of airplane engines fade away.